Sushmita Sen is one of the most talented and versatile actresses we have in Bollywood. She is known for her strong screen presence, captivating performances and ability to portray a wide range of characters onscreen. Sen’s ability to completely embody the role she plays is what sets her apart from her competitors. Her magnetic personality draws you in, and captivates your attention. Indeed, she's a rare gem. Aarya Season 3 Review: Sushmita Sen Starrer Disney+ Hotstar Crime Thriller Is a Must Watch, As Per Critics.

Case in point, be it her Miss Universe pageant days to her successful career as an actress, she has overcome challenges and broken stereotypes to become one of the most respected and admired figures in Indian film industry. On the occasion of her birthday today, let’s check out her five best performances. Sushmita Sen Performs Traditional Dhunuchi Dance in Bandhani Saree at Durga Puja Celebrations in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Taali

Sushmita Sen's performance in Taali was widely praised by critics and audiences alike. She was lauded for her sensitivity and authenticity in portraying the role of Shree Gauri Sawant, a transgender activist who fights for the rights of her community.

Aarya

Up next, it’s Sen portrayal of Aarya Sareen in Aarya. The show sees her as an independent woman who takes over her family's drug empire after her husband is murdered. The actress’ performance on the series is both powerful and nuanced. A must-watch show! Sushmita Sen Arrives With Rohman Shawl at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Grand Diwali Bash (Watch Video).

Main Hoon Na

In Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na, Sen plays the role of Chandni, a woman who is torn between two lovers. Her performance was lauded for its emotional depth and vulnerability. Not to forget, her fashion statement in the flick was a massive hit.

Filhaal

One of the underrated roles of Sushmita Sen was as Sia in Filhaal. She essays the role of a surrogate mother who helps her best friend, Rewa, to conceive a child. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and was critically acclaimed but did not perform commercially at box office.

Chingaari

Last on the list is Sen’s supreme act in Chingaari. She plays the role of Basanti, a prostitute in this moving flick, which is based on the novel The Prostitute and The Postman by Bhupen Hazarika and explores themes of love, betrayal and social injustice.

That’s it, guys! Sushmita’s versatility as an actress is evident in her diverse filmography. She has indeed broken barriers, defied stereotypes and emerged as an icon of strength, independence and beauty. Her legacy continues to inspire aspiring actors and women around the world. Here’s wishing her a very happy birthday from team LatestLY!

