Former beauty queen, Sushmita Sen celebrates her birthday on November 19. The year was 1994 when she brought home the glory of Miss Universe. The year was truly magical for India with two beauties bagging the pageant in the same year. Sushmita achieved instant fame with her big win and the same even paved her way into Bollywood. It was in 1996 when she marked her filmy debut with Dastak and that was just the beginning for this Bengali babe. What came next was her stardom and the inspiring journey that we have witnessed so far. Sushmita Sen Birthday: Being Elegant All Day, Every Day is the Style Mantra She Swears By (View Pics).

Over the years, Sushmita has developed a certain aura around her. She was always a lady of substance and it has only gotten more refined with time. Her unseen pictures from those good old days are nothing less than some treasure for her admirer. Being the daughter of an Air Force Wing Commander, Sen was blessed with a tall and lean frame. Her unseen pictures from those days certainly bring back some old memories while also helping us reminisce her big day. For those who never had an opportunity to see those clicks, we can help you with the same. Sushmita Sen Rubbishes Marriage Rumours but Says She Is ’Rohman’cing Life Absolutely.

Let's check out some of the pictures from Sushmita Sen's modelling days and celebrate her big day in a more special way.

From Her Beauty Pageant Win

With Sonia Gandhi

With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Isn't She Gorgeous?!

From Her First Magazine Cover

From Her Earlier Photoshoot

Miss Universe Truly

Wish We Could Reminisce Her Big Win Once Again

She Has the Most Charming Smile!

THE Moment!

Sushmita joined the list of actors who marked their OTT debut last year. She was seen in Ram Madhvani's Aarya, a Hindi remake of the Dutch series, Penoza. After receiving critical acclamation for season 1, the makers are now returning with season 2 and we hope they announce its release date on her big day. And until we hear that, here's wishing her a very happy birthday.

