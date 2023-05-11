Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared a picture with her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl and tagged it as a "nice picture". Sushmita took to her Instagram stories, where she shared an image from an event she attended with Rohman and daughter Alisha. Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl, Rajeev Sen and His Estranged Wife Charu Asopa Feature in the Same Frame at a Family Event (View Pics).

The two, in the image are seen engrossed in a conversation as they got clicked. The actress captioned it: "Nice picture Rohman Shawl." Rohman took to his Instagram and re-shared the picture. He wrote: "Right back at you Sushmita Sen."

It was in 2021, when Sushmita and Rohman, whom she met through Instagram, called it quits. In 2022, controversial cricket administrator Lalit Modi shared the news of them being in a relationship. However, the actress neither confirmed nor declined the news. Sushmita Sen Works Out With Daughter Alisha and Ex Rohman Shawl After 36 Days of Angioplasty (Watch Video).

Check Out The Pic Here:

Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl (Photo Credits: Instagram

On the work front, Sushmita is currently in Rajasthan as she is shooting for the third installment of Aarya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).