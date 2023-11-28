One of the more memorable scenes in Dunki's first song "Lutt Putt Gaya" is a funny sequence between Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's characters where the former teaches the latter 'kushti' in an akhada and gets slapped instead. Now, of course, the Rajkumar Hirani film isn't about Indian wrestling but it looks like 'Kushti' has now become Shah Rukh Khan's favourite sport it seems. Dunki Drop 2 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Song Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu Hits 30 Million Views on YouTube in a Day's Span!

For that, let's go a couple of decades back, when Shah Rukh Khan acted in one his best films ever - Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades that came out in 2004. In the film, Rajesh Vivek's character is shown as Charanpur village's postmaster, who also indulges in kushti. He also invited Shah Rukh Khan's NRI Mohan Bhargav to wrestle with him whenever he is free, to which the latter has a bemused response. However, the final scene of Swades shows Mohan not only returning to Charanpur, but also beating the postmaster at his own game!

Check Out This Scene From Swades:

Recently this year, Jawan introduces Deepika Padukone's extended cameo by having her play kushti with her husband, played by Shah Rukh Khan, and doing a dhobi-pachaad on him!

Jawan Song Faraatta:

Even though, it's not exactly kushti, Shah Rukh Khan's intro scene in Farah Khan's Happy New Year has him go shirtless and do underground fighting in the mud! Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: From F1 Racing in Baazigar to Hockey in Chak De India, 10 Scenes of King Khan Being a Sports Champ on Big Screen.

Watch the Scene Here:

Shah Rukh Khan also indulged some kushti in this old ad for a fairness cream brand:

ICYMI, Check Out the 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Song From Dunki:

So has Kushti become Shah Rukh Khan's new sport? Dunki marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani, after they nearly worked together in 3 Idiots (Aamir later replaced SRK). The movie that deals with the practice of 'donkey flight' also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.

