Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic portraying one of India’s most influential and controversial figures, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, was released in theatres on March 22. Directed by Randeep Hooda, the film features him in the titular role, alongside Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in key roles. Produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Legend Studios, Avak Films and Randeep Hooda Films, this movie has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. Randeep Hooda Feels Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Is the Most ‘Misunderstood' Man in India’s History, Urges Fans To Watch His Film.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here.

Talking about making directorial debut with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda told IANS, “The journey was quite testing, given that it’s my first film as a director. However, I invested my energy in making the story more detailed. Normally, anyone would start with a film on a smaller scale or a short film for their directorial debut, but it was not in my hands, and it was not my intention to become a director of the movie, but it happened as the film took its own course.”

