The upcoming biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar portrays one of India’s most influential and controversial figures, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, during the Indian Independence struggle. Directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also portrays the titular role, this film promises an epic and bold recounting of India’s armed revolution for independence. It revolves around the journey and struggles of the freedom fighter in the quest for India’s independence. Randeep’s physical transformation for the film has already captured audiences' attention, leaving them eager to discover more from the makers. Randeep Hooda Opens Up on His Prep for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Says, ‘Mein 2 Saal Se Neendh Ki Goli Lekar So Raha Hun’.

When sharing the film’s trailer, the makers captioned the post on social media handles, stating, “The British termed him the most dangerous man! Indian revolutionaries revered him as “Veer”! Yet, he was Unsung, Unhonoured, Unacknowledged & Unheard!” Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Zee Studios in association with Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Legend Studios, Avak Films and Randeep Hooda Films. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, here’s looking at some of its key details. Randeep Hooda Feels Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Is the Most ‘Misunderstood' Man in India’s History, Urges Fans To Watch His Film.

Cast – Randeep Hooda essays the titular role in the upcoming biopic. The film will also see Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in pivotal roles.

Plot – The movie traces the journey of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, an Indian freedom fighter and reformer, who is widely recognised as Veer Savarkar.

Watch The Trailer Of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Below:

Release Date - Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is slated to release in theatres in Hindi and Marathi languages on March 22.

Review – The reviews for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of this Randeep Hooda directorial is shared.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2024 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).