Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda as the legendary Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (popularly known as Veer Savarkar), hit theatres today (March 22). This biopic explores the life journey of a complex and controversial figure who advocated for India's independence from British rule. Apart from Hooda, the film features Ankita Lokhande, Apinderdeep Singh, and Amit Sial in supporting roles. So, is the film worth the watch? Well, as per early reviews, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has not passed the litmus test. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Screening: Bigg Boss 17’s Ayesha Khan, Abhishek Kumar, KhanZaadi and Others Come Together To Support Ankita Lokhande at Her Film’s Premiere (Watch Videos).

Scroll.in: "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar arrives as election season is starting off, making it high-value, slickly produced propaganda. Savarkar’s heavily simplified Hindutva beliefs link the film most immediately to the present. Savarkar speaks of the legitimacy of the “pain of a majority” that has been oppressed for centuries."

Free Press Journal: "Veer Savarkar is probably the tenth patriotic film in a row since 2023 and no matter how socially relevant the movie is, overdose of it really isn’t worth it. Randeep’s film is a slow burner and it drains you with facts and figures but it is a well-intended project that might strictly excite and appeal history lovers." Ankita Lokhande Is ‘Amazed’ As Fan Recreates Her No-Makeup Look of Yamuna Bai From Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (View Pics).

Watch Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Trailer:

Times Now: "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will be remembered for Randeep Hooda's earnest efforts, not so much as a director trying to fit every aspect of the real-life persona's unconventional life and choices, but definitely the actor in him. Barring the dragged-on script, among other glaring flaws, aside, there are these pure moments of absolute brilliance where Randeep Hooda's acting genius comes to the forefront and the fan in you thinks to yourself, "Oh, boy, what an actor!"

So, after reading the above reviews, are you going to watch Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in cinema near you? Tell us in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2024 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).