Takht: Karan Johar Shares a Motion Poster Featuring the Mughal Throne That Changed History, Announces the Film's Release Date (Watch Video)

Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht without a doubt has been one of the most anticipated films. Ever since the film's massive cast was announced, fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of what this period drama is going to be like. The film boasts of an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Set in the Mughal era, this film revolves around two warring brothers, Aurangzeb and Dara Shukoh, to be essayed by Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh respectively. Finally, February 1 turned out to be lucky for fans given that Karan Johar has now announced the film's release date and also a teaser of the film. Takht: Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal to Start Shooting for the Period Drama from This Date.

Karan took to Twitter to announce that the principal photography for his directorial has now begun and shared an interesting video featuring a throne with a voiceover that suggests that the path to the Mughal throne wasn't an easy one and often involved betraying their loved ones. We hear Singh's voice saying if only the throne had not caused any hatred among the families, the history of India would have been different.

Check Out the Teaser Here:

Earlier in an interview, Karan had revealed his fascination towards Mughal history and why he chose to make a film on it. He said, "I’m obsessed about the Mughal era ever since I can remember. That’s the one part of history that I was obsessed about in terms of its visual texture, its controversial content, the political betrayal, the love, the lust, the decadence, the debauchery, the madness, the violence, everything. That era is exotic and it’s gorgeous. It’s absolutely beautiful.” Rangoli Chandel Takes a Sly Dig at Karan Johar’s Takht Says, ‘He Will Depict Aurangzeb Cruelty Through His Abs and Sexual Relationships’.

After looking at this teaser, we are certainly looking forward to it. Although, the last time Dharma Productions made a period film, it turned out to be debacle with Kalank and fans are now hoping that Takht will be nowhere close to that. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 24, 2021.