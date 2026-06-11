‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’ Officially Announced! Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan’s Film to Go on Floors in 2026

Fans of the quirky romantic comedy franchise, Tanu Weds Manu, have reason to rejoice as Eros Innovation has officially announced the third instalment, titled Tanu Weds Manu: The Next Chapter. The much-anticipated film is set to go on floors in 2026, promising another engaging chapter in the Tanu Weds Manu universe. Kangana Ranaut Calls Nursing ‘Most Sexualised Profession’ Ahead of ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata’ Release – Here’s Why.

‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’ Confirmed By Makers

The official confirmation came as part of a major content slate unveiled by Eros Innovation, marking their ambitious 'Eros Universe' initiative. This move aims to expand several popular film titles into new stories and formats. The announcement confirms that the project is not just in the pipeline but is moving ahead with a clear production timeline.

Filmmaker Mitakshara Kumar, known for her work on acclaimed series like The Empire and Heeramandi, has been roped in to direct the new chapter. This marks a change from the previous two instalments, which were helmed by Aanand L Rai. The film will be co-produced by Rudrak Soma Jyoti Limited alongside Eros Innovation.

While an exact shooting schedule is yet to be revealed, the makers have confirmed that principal photography is expected to commence sometime in 2026. It has been announced that the film will feature a new cast, expanding the Tanu Weds Manu universe.

The Legacy of ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ Franchise

The Tanu Weds Manu franchise has carved a special place in the hearts of Bollywood audiences, known for its unique blend of humour, romance, and strong performances by its lead actors. The journey began in 2011 with the release of the first film, Tanu Weds Manu, directed by Aanand L Rai. Starring R. Madhavan as Manu and Kangana Ranaut as Tanu, the romantic comedy was a commercial success, earning approximately INR 56 crore worldwide.

The sequel, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, released in 2015, elevated the franchise to new heights. Directed again by Aanand L Rai, the film saw Kangana Ranaut deliver a double-role masterclass, portraying both Tanu and the feisty Datto. The sequel was a phenomenal box office success, grossing an estimated INR 255.3 crore worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2015. DYK Varun Dhawan Rejected THIS National Award-Winning Film Starring Ayushmann Khurrana?.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details regarding the plot, the full cast lineup, and the official release date for Tanu Weds Manu: The Next Chapter as production ramps up in the coming months.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).