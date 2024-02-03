Bollywood's 2024 kicked off with a bang in January. We saw some big releases like Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas and Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, making an exciting start to the year. The month of February also promises an extensive array of cinematic delights for movie enthusiasts, offering a diverse and exciting range of films; movie enthusiasts can expect a month filled with captivating entertainment with star-studded releases like Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Yami Gautam's Article 370 and many more. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Song ‘Tum Se’ Teaser: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor Share a Passionate KISS in This Romantic Track, Set To Release on THIS DATE.

The month of February has a variety of movies catering to the different tastes of movie enthusiasts so let us delve straight into the intriguing lineup of films that are set to hit the silver screens in the month of February 2024.

Bhakshak

Bhumi Pednekar next stars in the crime thriller Bhakshak. Bhumi plays the role of an investigative journalist who uncovers the shocking events taking place in a girl's shelter home. The movie also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles. Bhakshak is directed by Pulkit and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will premiere on the streaming platform Netflix on February 9, 2024.

Article 370

The movie Article 370, directed by Aditya Suhas, stars Yami Gautam in the leading role. Yami plays the role of an intelligence officer in the movie, which revolves around the removal of Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu & Kashmir. Yami Gautam will be seen in a brand new avatar in this film, fighting terrorism. The film also stars Priyamani. Article 370 is slated to be released in theatres worldwide on February 23, 2024.

Crakk

Crakk stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports". The movie also stars Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson. Crakk is directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vidyut Jammwal under the banner Action Hero Films. The film releases in the theatres on February 23, 2024.

Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay

The upcoming family entertainer Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay marks the acting debut of popular singer Guru Randhawa. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Saiee Manjrekar alongside Guru. The movie is directed by G Ashok and is produced by Mach Films. Guru Randhawa's debut film, Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, releases in the theatres on February 16, 2024.

Mirg

Mirg serves as the final film of late actor Satish Kaushik. The movie also stars Anup Soni, Raj Babbar, and Shwetaabh Singh in pivotal roles. Mirg is directed by Tarun Sharma and will be released in the theatres on February 9, 2024.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The most highly anticipated film of the month is, without any doubt, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The sci-fi sees Shahid Kapoor romancing a female robot named Sifra, played by Kriti Sanon. The film also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. TBMAUJ is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Romances a Robot in His Upcoming Movie with Kriti Sanon (Watch Video).

These are the list of some of the most anticipated Hindi releases in the month of February. From romantic films to gripping crime thrillers, the diverse lineup promises to cater to every cinematic taste. Get ready for a month filled with compelling storytelling and memorable performances that are set to leave a lasting impact on the silver screen.

