Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are set to ignite the big screens with their steamy chemistry in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The trailer and songs of the upcoming film have already piqued audience curiosity, promising an entertaining sci-fi romantic comedy. While Shahid Kapoor has recently been known for intense roles, he returns to a romantic character in this film. Regarding his role in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the actor was quoted as saying, “This is a very open character, I could have fun and be spontaneous with it, which I hadn’t done for a long time,” reports PTI. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Song ‘Tum Se’: Shahid Kapoor–Kriti Sanon Share Romantic Moment and Steamy Kiss in This Love Ballad (Watch Video).

Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah in their directorial debuts, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. As anticipation builds for its theatrical release, here's a closer look at some of its key details. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: CBFC Trims Sex Scene by 25 Percent in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon Starrer - Reports.

Cast – The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead along with Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya reads, “Aryan meets a young woman SIFRA and the two fall in love with each other. Aryan, deciding to introduce SIFRA to his family, gets into trouble as he learns that SIFRA is actually a humanoid android robot.”

Watch The Trailer Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Below:

Release Date – After several delays, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will finally be releasing in theatres on February 9.

Review – The reviews for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of the film is out.

