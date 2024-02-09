Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Review: After realising that the girl he loves, played by Kriti Sanon, is a sophisticated robot, Shahid Kapoor's character, Aaroo, remarks, "I thought there was a connection, but turns out to be just a 'code'." This line succinctly captures the sentiment one experiences after watching Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Director Amit Joshi and Aradhna Sah deserve credit for conceiving a fresh idea and daring to execute it without diluting the essence of the tale. However, much like Kriti Sanon's robot, the film lacks soul. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening: Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani & Others Arrive in Style (Watch Videos).

For those who grew up on the popular TV series Small Wonder, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya might seem like the 'adult' version of the American show, albeit without much excitement or convincing execution. The film has moments of situational humour, given its 'artificial' premise, but it lacks the necessary chemistry between the lead pair.

What's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya All About?

When Mumbai-based Computer Engineer Aryan, also known as Aaroo (played by Shahid), meets his dream girl (Kriti Sanon) during an official assignment in the US, he falls head over heels for her. After a couple of dance moves and what appears to be a one-night stand, Aaroo discovers that their encounter was the result of some solid connections.

A Still From Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

His wise aunt (Dimple Kapadia) soon reveals to him that the girl he's fallen for is a prototype of a futuristic robot. Despite this revelation, Aaroo finds himself emotionally entangled with the robot and decides to introduce her to his parents, seeking their approval for marriage. As the events unfold, chaos ensues involving not only Aaroo but also his extended family. Will this 'artificial' relationship withstand the demands of emotional attachment, or will Aaroo prioritize practicality over his passion for the robot? You'll have to watch the film to find out!

Watch the Trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya:

Romance Fizzles, Humour Sizzles

Initially, it's challenging to relate to this unconventional love story where one-half of the equation is artificial. Shahid and Kriti deliver their best performances, but the lack of depth in narration renders the whole exercise somewhat pointless and banal. The film introduces several characters, including family members, who contribute to the narrative's easy pace. Rajesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar, Dimple Kapadia, and Dharmendra add to the commotion, keeping the affair entertaining.

A Still From Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Aashish Verma shines as Shahid Kapoor's confidante with his spontaneity. However, the humour and drama overshadow the true emotion that should have been explored more tactfully. Like a robot's battery that occasionally runs low, Sasha and Kriti's romance fizzles out prematurely, leaving the audience yearning for a deeper connection between the two. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: CBFC Trims Sex Scene by 25 Percent in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon Starrer - Reports.

Frothiness More, Existentialism Less

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya revolves around two fundamental questions: Are we sufficiently human to understand the complexities of our existence? Do robots possess enough intelligence to fulfil our emotional needs? The gap between these questions is vast, offering ample room for exploration. Unfortunately, the filmmakers fail to delve beyond the obvious.

A Still From Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The film balances lighter moments with life-threatening situations involving a robot, all depicted with a pinch of salt and executed well. For instance, when Dharmendra's character requires urgent medical attention, Aaroo instructs his robot fiancée to drive to the nearest hospital, only for her to mistakenly head to an animal hospital nearby, highlighting the limitations of artificial intelligence. Similarly, when family members compliment the lady's attractiveness, remarking, "Today, you'll set Delhi on fire," she takes the statement literally, attempting to do just that!

A Still From Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Equally impressive are Shahid Kapoor and Kriti's effortless dance moves in songs like "Akhiyan Gulaab," "Teri Baaton Mein," and "Laal Peeli Aankhein."

Final Thoughts on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

All in all, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a breezy but shallow watch without much to offer apart from what meets the eye. Sasha's earnest performance and Kriti's gorgeousness save the day ultimately even if you as an audience fail to CONNECT to the rest of the film!

Rating: 2.0

