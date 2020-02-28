Thappad Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu's Film Open Poorly With 10-12% Occupancy

Photo Credit: Twitter

Thappad is yet another women-centric film to hit the theatres in the last two months after Chhapaak and Panga. Reviews have been glorious much like the two other movies but the start at the box office is tepid. This genre has been rejected by the audience before but there are success stories like Saand Ki Aankh and too. Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu has opened to 10-12% occupancy as per the BOI report. But Trade is hopeful that the film will pick up well during the evening shows to fetch it a decent Rs 3-4 crore on day 1. Thappad Movie Review: Anubhav Sinha’s Social Drama Is a Stinging Slap on Male Privilege With Taapsee Pannu in Stellar Form

The film is on domestic violence which talks about being offended at something that looks as basic as getting slapped by your husband. Taapsee in the film seeks divorce after the incident because some signs are needed to be acted upon early so that it doesn't turn into a tragedy. It will be difficult for the film to find takers but word of mouth might help it gain some momentum.

Anubhav Sinha has decided to do movies that talk about social perils and it perhaps began with Gulaab Gang. Article 15, Mulk and now Thappad, Sinha have clearly figured out what stories need to be told and we are really glad we have such filmmakers among us who are ready to keep commercial gains aside for better movies.