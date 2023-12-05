Netflix is all set to release its original movie The Archies this December. The film is an Indian musical comedy based on the iconic Archie Comics. This teen drama is extra special because it features the debut of several prominent star kids from Bollywood. The Archies is set in the 1960s and promises to take you back in time. Even the film's visually stunning posters, captivating teaser and trailer have been met with rave reviews from fans, further amplifying their anticipation. The Archies Trailer: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Gang Are Set To Rock n’ Roll in Riverdale and Save Green Park (Watch Video).

Now, ahead of the highly anticipated film’s release on the OTT platform, let’s check out some key details about it below. The Archies Trailer Review: Netizens Are Mighty Impressed With Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Lives at Riverdale!

Cast - Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the star-studded cast of The Archies includes Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor in the role of Betty Cooper, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantel, Aditi Saigal as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley. The flick also has an interesting supporting cast including Koel Purie, Santana Roach, Tara Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Luke Kenny and Alyy Khan.

Plot - The Archies is set in 1960s India and revolves around the lives of a group of teenagers as they navigate love, friendship and the challenges of growing up. The film reimagines Archie comics characters in an Anglo-Indian town. The Archies Song ‘Sunoh’: A Beautiful Friendship Anthem From Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor’s Upcoming Netflix Film (Watch Video).

Watch The Archies Trailer:

Release Date - Mark your calendars guys, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's debut film, The Archies, rings in the holiday cheer with its release on Netflix this December 7, 2023.

Review - Suhana Khan-starrer The Archies’ reviews are not out yet! We'll update you the moment those reviews hit the internet.

