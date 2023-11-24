Salman Khan, riding high on the success of Tiger 3, has swiftly moved gears on a new cinematic journey with The Bull. While reveling in the triumph of Maneesh Sharma's directorial released on Diwali, which emerged as a commercial hit, Khan has already confirmed his next venture. According to a recent interview with Zoom TV, Salman Khan announced The Bull, slated under Karan Johar's production banner Dharma Productions. The Bull will be directed by Vishnuvardhan who has earlier made the National Award-winning film Shershaah. The Bull: Salman Khan Confirms Title of His Next Film With Karan Johar and Shershaah Director Vishnuvardhan (Watch Video).

Shahid Kapoor Has Been Cast in Film with Same Name in October 2021

However, this is not the first time The Bull movie has made headlines in Bollywood. As per reports, Salman Khan's The Bull revolves around Brigadier Bulsar and the movie is based 1988's 'Operation Cactus. In a surprising twist, back in October 2021, reports confirmed Shahid Kapoor has been cast in a same movie titled The Bull. The movie had same plot and was based on the life of Brigadier Bulsar. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and backed by Bhushan Kumar, the film faced delays, leaving Shahid unaware of its filming schedule.

See The Announcement Made In October 2021 Here:

Shahid Kapoor's Bull Shelved Due To Logistical Reasons

In an Interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor had addressed the status of his project. He revealed, "Bull is not happening right now as we were not even able to start it. It was a logistical nightmare due to Covid. There are a lot of things that need to be figured out since the film warrants a certain scale. So, we got to sit down and see if it's possible to make Bull right now, or not." Bull: Shahid Kapoor Bags Action-Packed Film Set in the 1980s, Inspired by Events from the Life of Brigadier Bulsara.

See Salman Khan's Video Confirming The Bull With Karan Johar's Banner:

Now, Salman Khan has confirmed his role as paramilitary officer Brigadier Bulsara in war hero's biopic The Bull. Speculation arises whether Bhushan Kumar has sold its rights to Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Fans eagerly anticipate details about this high-octane film. Further updates on Salman Khan's The Bull will follow on LatestLY.

