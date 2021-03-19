The Hindi version of Hollywood's The Intern was announced long back in January 2020. In the movie, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor were supposed to portray the role of Anne Hathway and Robert Di Nero respectively. However, due to the untimely death of the veteran actor, makers stopped the production and then came COVID-19. Now, the latest we hear is that Big B might be part of this DP-starrer. If reports in Bollywood Hungama are to be believed then Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the role of Rishi Kapoor in the flick. Rishi Kapoor No More! The Late Actor's Next Film Was With Deepika Padukone - Read Details Here.

A close source to the development told the portal, " “The Hindi remake of The Intern hit a massive roadblock with demise of the late Rishi Kapoor. This suddenly meant that the venture was missing a crucial member of the cast, and the makers had to re-analyse the casting. Though it has taken a while, the makers of The Intern remake have now locked Amitabh Bachchan for the project and are looking to resume the shoot soon.” However, nothing as such has been confirmed yet.

"Amitabh Bachchan has been cast to reprise the role that would have been played by the late Rishi Kapoor. Though it is unclear when the film will finally commence shooting, talks are on with the cast members to finalize dates," the source added. Deepika Padukone Announces Her Next With Rishi Kapoor, Indian Adaptation of Anne Hathaway - Robert De Niro's The Intern To Release In 2021.

Talking about the Hollywood flick, The Intern is based on the story of a 70-year-oldie who applies to be a senior intern for a fashion website. Well, the story does look interesting. FYI, the Hindi adaptation of the film is rumoured to release by this year's end. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2021 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).