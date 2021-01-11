Seeing Vidyut Jammwal in an action avatar is always a treat for his fans. The actor made quite an impact with his last few performances and is now all set to entertain the audience with his next film. Titled The Power, the film will feature Vidyut doing what he is best at while he also romances the beautiful Shruti Haasan in this action film. But while you might be compelled to think that the film is yet another love story meets action flick, let us tell you there is more to it. The makers of the film have dropped the trailer of The Power and it is all about a tale of love, betrayal, vengeance. The Power: Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan’s Film to Release on Pay-Per-View Service ZeePlex on January 14.

Vidyut and Shruti are in love and the trailer is all about how everything goes wrong when Shruti's father dies. She takes up a different avatar and promises to avenge her father's death. Vidyut also makes sure that he doesn't let Shruti succeed in this mission and takes an oath to kill her himself. When love turns into rivalry, chaos has to happen and the 2-minute long trailer is all about that! Vidyut indulges in some top-notch action as he fights goons and bashes them like the hero we all love. Will the lovebirds resolve the issue with compassion or will vengeance take, that's something we will find out in the film.

Vidyut, although has done so many action films, looks refreshing in this avatar. Shruti Haasan is charming as usual and we are sure her fans cannot wait to see her crack some bones on the screen. We get to see a few glimpses of Mahesh Manjrekar as well who will essay the role of Vidyut's father in the film. In all, the trailer will leave you sitting on the edge of your seat and make you feel all the adrenaline rush all at once. Vidyut Jammwal Announces His YouTube Channel Along with His Pet Dog.

The Power is a thriller set against the backdrop of the nineties. The story showcases the journey of two lovers who get entangled in a family feud. The film explores their battle for their love and what is right or wrong. The Power is directed and written by Mahesh V Manjrekar and will release on ZeePlex on January 14.

