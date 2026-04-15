Salman Khan has long been celebrated not just for his on-screen presence but for his unwavering commitment to fitness and performing his own stunts. Even at 60, the Bollywood superstar continues to impress fans with his discipline, strength, and youthful energy. Over the years, several viral moments have highlighted his peak physical form, reinforcing his reputation as one of the fittest actors in the industry. After 'Zinta's Team Won Kya?' Salman Khan's Another Post Goes Viral.

Salman Khan’s Backflip - Watch Video

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Salman Khan’s 'Sultan' Backflip Goes Viral

One such memorable throwback comes from the making of Sultan, where Salman underwent rigorous training to deliver authenticity in his role. A viral video shows him executing a perfect backflip, underlining his dedication and willingness to push beyond limits. Another widely shared clip features him racing alongside a horse and astonishingly winning showcasing his speed, agility and endurance. 'Mera Jee Nahi Bhara' Song from Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' out Now.

Salman Khan Gears Up for 'Battle of Galwan'

From his iconic shirtless moment in “O O Jaane Jaana” to his intense action roles, Salman has consistently embodied the image of a Bollywood alpha male. His fitness journey is not just about appearance but reflects years of discipline, passion, and resilience that continue to inspire millions. On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan, produced under Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film, also starring Chitrangada Singh, promises a powerful story of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience.

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