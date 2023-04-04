A few months back, Yash Raj Films had launched a new logo that confirms their cinematic universe called YRF Spy universe. Though YRF Spy Universe was officially announced before the release of Pathaan, it also included three past releases under this umbrella - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War. All these three films were major blockbusters, and Pathaan that came earlier this year, is not only the production company's biggest hit, but also the highest grossing Hindi film in India and a Rs 1000 crore grosser worldwide. So yeah, YRF Spy Universe is definitely going strong. As Pathaan Grosses Rs 1000 Crore at Box Office, This Old Video of Shah Rukh Khan Talking About Wanting to Hit Such ‘Unrealistic’ BO Numbers Goes Viral – WATCH.

Now the recent update in the cinematic universe is that War 2 has found a new director. As per reports, Ayan Mukerji is taking a detour from his cinematic universe at Dharma Productions - the Brahmastra trilogy - to direct War 2, his first film outside Karan Johar's franchise. That's a major news which confirms that Kabir will return to the series, even if his cameo was missed in Pathaan.

With this piece of news out, let's look at how the YRF Spy Universe's future looks ahead with one confirmed film, and two yet-to-be announced but strongly rumoured movies.

Tiger 3

Tiger 3, the only confirmed upcoming film in the Spy-verse, is currently in production. The film brings back Salman Khan as RAW agent Tiger and Katrina Kaif as his ladylove and former ISI agent Zoya. If Ek Tha Tiger was directed by Kabir Khan and Tiger Zinda Hai was made by Ali Abbas Zafar, it is the turn of FAN fame Maneesh Sharma to helm directing duties for Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 Poster:

Emraan Hashmi has been roped to play the main antagonist, and as with the previous films, Tiger 3 will be made on a huge scale with action scenes filmed on an international level quality, shot in locales like Russia, Turkey, Austria, Mumbai and New Delhi. Shah Rukh Khan will reprise his role of Pathaan - which was confirmed in his movie itself - for a cameo, and the makers are planning an exciting action sequence featuring Salman and SRK. Ranvir Shorey is also reprising his character of Gopi Arya from Ek Tha Tiger, while Ashutosh Rana's Colonel Luthra - the Nick Fury of the franchise - will also be a part of the film. Since War 2 is most likely to succeed Tiger 3 as franchise's next installment, we want to bet that Hrithik Roshan is most likely going to make a cameo at the end of Tiger 3. Pritam is scoring the music for the film. Tiger 3 will release on November 10 during the Diwali holidays.

War 2

Going by the strong buzz, it is most likely that War 2 is going to follow Tiger 3 to the theatres next. Especially considering that Ayan Mukerji is given the directing duties. Though there has been no official confirmation on this from YRF yet, Ayan hinted about taking on a mystery film while also directing Brahmastra 2 and 3, which is most likely going to be War 2. How he will fit this film along with his Brahmastra movies remains to be seen, since all the three films require MAJOR dedication and involves humongous budgets. War 2: Ayan Mukerji's 'Mystery Movie' Beyond Astraverse is Directing Hrithik Roshan in YRF Franchise - Reports.

Ayan's Post on Brahmastra Movies and Mystery Project:

Hrithik Roshan will, of course, return as Kabir, the fugitive RAW agent of the first film, and we also expect Ashutosh Rana to reprise his role of Colonel Luthra. It remains to be seen if Tiger Shroff will return as Khalid, since his character is shown been killed in War (both the real one and the doppelganger). However, you can 'never say never' when it comes to these movies. Just ask Marvel! It would also be interesting if we can see Kabir's past life as an active-duty army man, that could even bring back John Abraham's Jim for a cameo, since both Kabir and Jim have served together at one point of time. The shoot and release date, as well as the proper cast, are yet to be confirmed, so watch this space for more updates on the film.

Tiger vs Pathaan

Again, like with War 2, this project and the title aren't yet confirmed by the production house, so everything here is subject to change. Who knows we can even have a Pathaan 2 come before this! Anyway, as of now, Tiger vs Pathaan is the seventh film in the franchise. Although they have played cameos in each other's films, this is the first time Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be playing co-leads in 21 years since 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

Going by the title, it looks like Salman's Tiger and SRK's Pathaan will go on a warpath against each other, even though they were shown as friends in Pathaan. Perhaps Tiger 3 might hint towards this 'Iron Man vs Captain America' feud of Spy-verse. We also expect Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone to reprise their characters of Zoya and Rubina respectively, and hope that the film includes a kickass action sequence featuring these awesome ladies. Even though the title may hint at the heroes having a go at each other, we expect them to team up again to bring down a common enemy, and we hope that the makers cast someone exciting enough to challenge two of the biggest superstars in Hindi cinema right now. Also expecting Hrithik Roshan to make a cameo here. Tiger vs Pathaan: Shooting of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Starrer To Begin From January 2024 – Reports.

As of now, there is no director attached to the project, though there are strong rumours that Siddharth Anand might return to helm the film. A few reports suggest that Tiger vs Pathaan might go on floors in January 2024 with the film releasing on January 25, 2025, though with War 2 in between, this looks unlikely. Watch this space for more updates on this film.

