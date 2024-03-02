The supremely talented Tiger Shroff celebrates his 34th birthday on March 2. Renowned for his exceptional dancing prowess and action-packed performances, he has firmly established himself as one of the foremost actors of his generation. Making his debut alongside Kriti Sanon in Sabbir Khan's Heropanti in 2014, Tiger has since carved a niche for himself with his dynamic roles in action-packed hits like the Baaghi franchise and War. Tiger Shroff Birthday: Check Out His Most Dapper Looks in Suits!.

Tiger Shroff is currently getting ready for one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where he stars opposite Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Speaking about Tiger's upcoming projects, the action star has a few confirmed signings. As the actor celebrates his birthday today, let's take a look at what he has in store.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Alli Abbas Zafar's action film with Akshay Kumar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Ronit Roy. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films is all set to release in the big screens on Eid 2024.

Singham Again

Tiger Shroff will be making his debut in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe franchise, Singham. Tiger Shroff is confirmed to play the role of ACP Satya in the upcoming Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again.

Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff will be making an action-packed return to his Baaghi franchise helmed by Ahmed Khan. Sajid Nadiadwala produces Baaghi 4, and according to the latest reports, Sara Ali Khan has been approached to star Tiger in the film.

Rambo

If latest updatesare to be believed, Tiger Shroff will start shooting for his next mega-actioner Rambo in March 2024. This Indian adaptation of the Hollywood classic has been in development for a few years and is finally set to kick off production soon. The movie was officially announced in 2017 but got delayed for various reasons. Rohit Dhawan directed the action film, with Siddharth Anand and Jio Studios co-producing it. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Song 'Mast Malang Jhoom': Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Unleash High-Energy Moves in Exciting New Party Anthem! (Watch Video).

As the actor grows a year older today, here's to another year of electrifying performances that keep us on the edge of our seats! Happy Birthday!

