Tiger Shroff, who is currently gearing up for his high-voltage action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar, is also making headlines for some other reasons. The actor's calendar has been jam-packed with promotional events and interviews lately. After quite some time now, Tiger and his rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, are back in the spotlight, making waves due to the rumours surrounding their relationship. The duo never admitted to dating each other; they have always maintained that they are good friends. However, during a recent interview, Tiger finally opened up about his relationship status. Ali Abbas Zafar Iftar Party: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Grace the Event in Matching White Ensembles; BMCM Duo Pose for Paps (Watch Video).

Tiger Shroff Says 'Meri Ek Hi Disha Hai Life Mein'

During a recent interview with Times Now, Tiger Shroff was asked about his relationship status. To which the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor gave a very witty and funny reply. He was asked, "Are you single? Aapki zindagi kis disha me ja rahi hai?"( In which direction is your life heading?)" to which Tiger humorously replied, "Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein. Haan, aur wo hai mera kaam. (I only have one Disha in my life, and that's my work.) Got you there, Sir, didn't I?".

Check Out This Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by $@M (@samthebestest_)

How Did the Disha Wordplay Start?

For the ones wondering what's with the sudden usage of the word Disha everywhere, you can thank Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar for it. This started at the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer launch event. Akshay Kumar was asked what advice he would like to give Tiger, to which he said, "Main Tiger see yahi kahunga ki hamesha ek hi Disha me raha karo." (I just want to tell Tiger that you should only focus in one direction.) Akshay's witty response left everyone in splits. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Advance Bookings Open for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Action-Thriller Four Days Before Its Release.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani dated for more than six years before finally ending their relationship in 2022. On the work front, Tiger is currently gearing up for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's release on April 10, while Disha Patani will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Welcome To The Jungle.

