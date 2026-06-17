Tina Ahuja Reacts to Parents Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s Divorce Rumours, Calls Them ‘Disturbing’

Tina Ahuja, daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, has publicly addressed the recurring rumours regarding her parents' marriage and alleged separation. Expressing her frustration over the unverified stories that have circulated for years, she acknowledged that dealing with the constant media scrutiny surrounding her family can be challenging. Her statements follow previous clarifications made by both of her parents regarding their relationship and public image. Sunita Ahuja Says Son Yashvardhan Ahuja Has Shades of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra; Here’s Why.

Tina Ahuja Admits Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's Divorce Rumours Left Her Disturbed

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Tina Ahuja revealed that while she has grown accustomed to seeing false narratives about her family, the persistent claims still cause emotional distress. She noted that these speculations have simply evolved across different media platforms over the years.

"I've been seeing this since my childhood," Tina stated. "There were stories. Every decade, they have a new story. Earlier, it used to be magazines. Then it came to the internet, and now it's come to Instagram and the YouTube world."

Tina emphasised that despite being part of the entertainment industry, she remains affected by the continuous wave of misinformation. She explained that the lack of factual basis in these reports makes them particularly difficult to process.

"See, I'm human. Obviously, you get kind of troubled when there's no truth to it, and when it just feels very exaggerated and dragged," she added.

The actress also pointed out how modern digital media relies heavily on clickbait culture, where minor remarks are frequently pulled out of context to manufacture sensational headlines. Despite the ongoing intrusion, Tina highlighted the necessity of maintaining personal boundaries.

"It is disturbing, yes. But then you have to learn to have a thicker skin in this industry or any industry in life," she remarked. "When you know the truth and when you know the foundation, then it's better not to react or let it affect you or your health."

The speculation surrounding Govinda's personal life and the couple's long-standing marriage has previously drawn responses from both Sunita and Govinda himself.

Sunita Ahuja recently dismissed external threats to her marriage during an interview with Miss Malini, pointing out that her children are now grown up and remain unaffected by the rumours. While acknowledging past mistakes during their youth, Sunita firmly rejected any current narrative of instability, noting that Govinda is fully dedicated to his family.

Govinda also addressed the issue in a separate interview with ANI, categorising the persistent rumours as a "conspiracy" aimed at shaping a problematic public image of him. The actor stated that he felt compelled to speak out because remaining silent was increasingly being interpreted as a sign of weakness or an admission of guilt. He further alleged that individuals close to his family were potentially being manipulated by outside forces to fuel these narratives without their knowledge. ‘Laughter Chefs 3’: Sunita Ahuja Reveals She Allowed Non-Veg in Her House for First Time Only for Krushna Abhishek.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married since 1987 and share two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. Tina made her acting debut in the Hindi film industry in 2015 with the comedy film Second Hand Husband.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).