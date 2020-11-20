Tusshar Kapoor turns 44 today. Although, not a critic's favourite, the actor has starred in some big hits, and some very underrated films. He is also one of the rare actors in Bollywood who became a single father. Today, we are going to talk about the best roles and films that Tusshar has gifted us with. The actor discovered his comic timing with Rohit Shetty's film, Golmaal. "It was a turning point in my career. Whenever Golmaal has released, it added a new feather and this time too it I hope it will. I hope that newer opportunities will open up for me. People see me differently now which is happening also with the kind of audience reaction," he said in an interview. Cirkus: Before Ranveer Singh, Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan and Tusshar Kapoor Were Once to Star in this Rohit Shetty Film?

The actor also showed us his gangsta side in a couple of movies. He showed us his romantic persona in the very first film. So, without further ado, here are the best of Tusshar Kapoor.

Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai (2001)

In his debut film, the actor starred alongside Kareena Kapoor. The audience loved their pairing and the movie. It was one of the freshest climaxes in a Bollywood film back in the days. The actor's sweet persona on-screen impressed everyone. 19 Years of Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai: Tusshar Kapoor Reminisces His Bollywood Debut with Kareena Kapoor, Thanks Fans for Love and Support.

Yeh Dil (2003)

Chances are good that you've not seen this film. He starred in this romantic drama, with Anita Hassanandani. The movie is moving and a few scenes will pierce through your heart. For instance, Tusshar goes to lengths to make a phone call to his girlfriend, while he has been locked away by his family.

Golmaal (2006)

The actor played the role of a mute man, who does not deserve even a shred of your sympathy. He was able to get noticed in an ensemble cast that included Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi. 14 Years of Golmaal: Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor Get Nostalgic About Rohit Shetty’s Super-Hit Comedy.

Shor in the City (2011)

Again an underrated film! Directed by Raj and DK (Go Goa Gone, The Family Man), this movie features Tusshar as a small-time publisher who kidnaps a noted author to get his next book's manuscript.

Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)

Tusshar played the role of the notorious gangster, Dilip Buwa, in this critically acclaimed film.

A very happy birthday, Tusshar. The actor recently turned producer with Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2020 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).