Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia turns 18 today. The happy mother took to her social media handles to share a super sweet note for him. The note shared along with a quirky picture will make be your dose of positivity today. "I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room," Twinkle wrote for Aarav. Tenet: Twinkle Khanna 'Finally' Watches Mom Dimple Kapadia's Film Directed by Christopher Nolan (Read Tweet).

"But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali," she further wrote. "I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become."

We are proud of you...isn't that what all kids want to hear from their parents? A very happy birthday to Aarav. Twinkle Khanna Takes Jibe at a 'Marvel Meme' That Calls Her a 'Little Star' (View Tweet).

Check Out Twinkle Khanna's Instagram Post Here:

Twinkle has talked about relationship with her son on multiple occasions, in many interviews and quite a number of Instagram posts. She has revealed that her son teases her for her bad movies. Twinkle has also posted screenshots of her funny conversations with Aaarav on social media. Knowing that Aarav wants his independence, and Twinkle is a lil sad about it, we can proudly say that celebs are just like us.

