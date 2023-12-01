Udit Narayan is one of the most acclaimed singers who peaked in the 90s and early 2000s. He is one of the most identifiable voices in the industry with his distinct soft and pleasant texture. His romantic duets with the likes of Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamoorthy, Sadhna Sargam and others are still hummed and listened to by music lovers. After all, the 90s had bad films but wonderful melodies and lyrics. But he didn't just stay confined to singing and tried his hands at acting as well. That rewarded him big! Udit Narayan: People Talk of Nepotism, My Son Has Launched Me in the Digital Age.

Udit Narayan made his acting debut with a Nepalese movie titled Kusume Rumal (Silk Handkerchief). The story is about a girl who is in a relationship with her classmate, played by Udit Narayan. But this gets dangerous for them when another classmate dreams of marrying her and a worker tries to force her to marry him. Quite a story, must say!

Kusume Rumal, released in 1985, worked so well that it remained the highest-grossing Nepalese movie of all time till 2001. It was apparently the first movie to run for 25 weeks in Nepal. Later, it was dethroned by Darpan Chaya. Interestingly, both the movies were directed by Tulsi Ghimire. If you are wondering why he didn't continue acting, Narayan revealed on Indian Idol 10 that he found his calling in singing and decided to pursue that instead. We aren't complaining at all!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2023 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).