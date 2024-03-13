Social media sensation Uorfi Javed, known for her unique fashion sense, will make her big screen debut in the upcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The film's premise is quite relevant to the current generation, which discusses love in the internet and social media era. Aligned with the film's theme, the makers made the perfect choice by casting Uorfi, who commands a large social media following. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Uorfi Javed to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Ekta Kapoor's Erotic Thriller - Reports.

LSD 2 explores the complexities of relationships and sheds light on the hidden facets of modern-day love in a world where the internet is necessary. Building upon the legacy of the first instalment, Love, Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), LSD 2 pushes the boundaries. It promises to be even more explicit, ensuring an edgier and deeply immersive experience for the audience.

The film is touted to be laced with a gripping narrative and compelling performances as it delves deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of a world driven by technology. A sleeper hit in 2010, Love Sex aur Dhokha marked Dibakar Banerjee’s third directorial venture after his first two movies -- Khosla Ka Ghosla and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! -- clinched National Awards. It was revealed that Tushar Kapoor and Mouni Roy will make cameo appearances in LSD 2. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 is produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film will be released on April 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2024 07:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).