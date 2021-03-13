Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela on Saturday shared a video of her first striptease, which she has performed at an event here. The actress also announced a second part of 'Love dose', her viral hit song in collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh from his 2014 album 'Desi Kalakaar'. Urvashi Rautela Reveals She Was Offered a Superhit Sequel Starring Amitabh Bachchan but Couldn’t Be Part of It.

Urvashi performed the striptease during an event in the city where she shared the stage with Honey Singh. In a video shared by the actress on Instagram, Urvashi can be seen dancing with the rapper to 'Love dose', while she opens a balloon sleeve from her satin dress and throws it at the crowd. The actress then quickly pulls up a part of her off-shoulder dress which was coming down. Urvashi Rautela Celebrates 34 Million Followers on Instagram; Shares Her Video Feeding a Crocodile.

Seeing Urvashi, Honey Singh quips: "main kya fekoon? (What do I throw?)" Sharing the video on Instagram, Urvashi wrote: "MY FIRST SEXY STRIPTEASE EVER KING LEGENDARY @yoyohoneysingh BROUGHT THE HOUSE DOWN & SET THE STAGE ON FIRE WITH OUR ICONIC #LOVEDOSE. LOVEDOSE PART 2 COMING SOON. @yoyohoneysingh : MAIN KYA FEKUN @urvashirautela. REPLY THE ANSWER ON THE COMMENTS BELOW. @singhstamusic @hommiedilliwala & @itsaslialfaaz thank you."

Urvashi will next be seen alongside Randeep Hooda in the web series Inspector Avinash.

