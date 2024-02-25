Actress Urvashi Rautela is celebrating her birthday on Sunday. On the occasion of her 30th birthday, the actress cut a 24-carat gold cake gifted to her by rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. A picture of the actress cutting the cake in the company of Yo Yo Honey Singh is currently going viral on the Internet. Urvashi and Honey are working on their second collaboration, ''Second Dose'' or ''Vigdiyan Heeryan''. Urvashi Rautela Birthday: Most Stylish Instagram Pics of the Actress.

The two had earlier worked together on Yo Yo Honey Singh's international video album Love Dose, which was released in 2014. Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi has projects like Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, NBK109 with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Baap (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. Urvashi Rautela Meets Bobby Deol, Expresses Eagerness To Share Screen With Him in Gautam Vasudev Menon’s NBK109 (View Pics).

Urvashi Rautela's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIGDIYAN HEERYAN (Second dose) ❤️‍🩹 (@urvashirautela)

Apart from this Urvashi will also be seen in an upcoming film titled JNU, where she's playing the role of a college politician along with a music video with Jason Derulo of ''Jalebi'' fame.

