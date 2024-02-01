Valentine's Day is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate it than by watching some classic Bollywood romance movies with your significant other? We understand romantic candlelight dinners sound too good to ignore but everyone does that, right? So, why not plan something different instead? If you and your partner are a sucker for Bollywood movies, these romantic releases are sure to warm your hearts. Whether you want to enjoy some romantic drama from the late 70s or something more recent, here are 5 romantic Bollywood movies that we think you will enjoy watching on Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day 2024 Date in India: Know Significance and Celebrations Related to the Special Day Dedicated To Love.

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

This movie is a classic love story that has stood the test of time. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the movie tells the story of Raj and Simran who fall in love during a trip to Europe. However, their families are against their union and they must fight to be together.

2. Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

This movie is an iconic love story that launched the careers of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The movie tells the story of Prem and Suman who fall in love but are separated by their families. The movie is known for its iconic songs and beautiful scenery.

3. Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, and Waheeda Rehman, Kabhi Kabhie is a timeless classic that explores the complexities of love. The movie tells the story of two lovers who are separated by circumstances but are brought together by fate.

4. Saathiya (2002)

This movie is a modern-day love story that explores the challenges of marriage. Starring Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi, the movie tells the story of a young couple who elope and get married, but soon find themselves facing the realities of married life. Promise Day 2024 Date in Valentine Week: Know the Significance and Celebrations of the Promising Fifth Day of Valentine's Week.

5. Kabir Singh (2019)

This movie is a modern-day love story that explores the passionate and often tumultuous nature of love. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the movie tells the story of a brilliant but hot-headed medical student who falls in love with a fellow student but faces numerous obstacles in their relationship.

All of these movies are classics in their own right and are perfect for a cosy night in with your significant other on Valentine's Day. So, grab some popcorn, cuddle up, and enjoy these timeless love stories.

