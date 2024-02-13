As Valentine's Day approaches, have you made any plans yet? If not, let us assist you in creating a memorable experience. How about spending the day indulging in some romantic Bollywood movies with your beloved? It's a simple yet delightful way to cherish each other's company. Whether you are a Kartik Aryan fan or an Alia Bhatt fan, we have something for you all. This Valentine's Day, we bring a list of the most romantic Bollywood movies in 2023 just for you. Valentine’s Day 2024 Songs Playlist: From ‘Chaleya’ to ‘O Maahi’, Top 7 Bollywood Romantic Numbers for Your Partner This Season of Love.

So dim the lights, grab a box of tissues and get ready for the most romantic films of 2023 that we think you might enjoy watching this Valentine's Day.

1. Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is a romantic comedy film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Luv Ranjan, this movie is about two lovers who are lying to each other. You can watch the film online on Netflix.

2. The Archies

Zoya Akhtar's Archies is the modern-day adaptation of the famous comic novel. The film marks the acting debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The film follows the story of Archie and his friends, who navigate through the ups and downs of life together. Archies is available online on Netflix.

3. Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer is a sequel to the hit 2019 movie Dream Girl. The movie follows the story of Pooja Sharma, who is a phone sex operator. Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, beautifully covers the themes of love and acceptance and is a fun-to-watch movie. Dream Girl 2 is available online on Netflix.

4. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The Laxman Utekar romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke follows the lives of a middle-class married couple who decide to get a divorce creating twists and confusion. A fun to watch a movie with some good songs as well. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is available online on Jio Cinema.

5. SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha movie follows the lives of a man who falls in love with a girl who is terrified of love after going through a breakup. The lead actor's struggle to restore her faith in love is what this film is all about. The film, directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, is available online on Amazon Prime Video.

6. Yaariyan 2

Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri and Meezaan Jafri star in this movie. A sequel to the hit 2014 movie Yaariyan, the film follows the lives of three cousins who face challenges as they move to a new city. The film explores the themes of love, friendship and self-discovery and will surely provide you with a rollercoaster of emotions. Yaariyan 2 is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The film is currently not available on OTT.

7. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is a romantic drama that follows the lives of two people who come from completely different worlds falling in love. Karan Johar's romantic drama is a must-watch this Valentine's Day. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is available online on Amazon Prime Video. 69th Filmfare Awards: Double Celebration! Alia Bhatt Wins the Best Actress Award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Ranbir Kapoor Secures the Best Actor Award for Animal.

Indulge in an unforgettable Valentine's Day with our handpicked selection of movies that redefine romance. Let these Bollywood movies make your love story more special.

