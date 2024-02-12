Bollywood experienced an outstanding 2023, with both its films and music making waves. The industry churned out numerous hits that topped the charts and continue to trend even now. As we step into the most romantic time of the year, Valentine's Week, it's the perfect moment to explore Bollywood's treasure trove of romantic songs and how they deepen our love during this enchanting season. From Shah Rukh Khan's mesmerizing tunes in the Jawaan album to Ranbir Kapoor's captivating melodies in Animal, these blockbuster movies not only raked in massive numbers at the box office but also gifted audiences with some of the most romantic tracks of the year. Chocolate Day 2024: Celebrate Love by Impressing Your Partner With Five Easy To Whip Up Chocolate Dessert Recipes.

So this Valentine's week, express your feelings to your dear one to the fullest, as we got you covered with the most romantic Bollywood tracks from from the year 2023.

"Tum Kya Mile" - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

This beautiful song from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani will instantly make you fall in love. Shreya Ghoshal and Arjit Singh's melodious voices, graced by the beautiful composition of Pritam, this track is perfect for expressing love to your special someone.

"Phir Aur Kya Chahiye" - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

This song by Zara Hatke Zara Bachke featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is another romantic song for this season of love. Arijit Singh yet again takes up the task of mesmerising us with his soulful voice in this melody composed by the talented duo Sachin-Jigar.

"O Maahi" - Dunki

The song "O Maahi" from Shah Rukh Khan's latest release, Dunki, has a different fan base. The chorus makes you wanna just get lost in the song. The lyrics to this beautiful song are penned by Irshad Kamil, combined with Pritam's composition and Arijit Singh's heavenly vocals. It's just a perfect song for Valentine's Day to express your feelings to your loved ones.

"Tere Vaaste" - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Another romantic number from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the song "Tere Vaaste", is different from the other romantic numbers on our list. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, this track will not only make you feel all romantic but also get you grooving to its danceable beats. The Insta generation will highly resonate with this song.

"Pehle Bhi Main"- Animal

This romantic track from Ranbir Kapoor's starrer blockbuster movie Animal is another beautiful romantic track. The song is gracefully sung by Vishal Mishra, who has also composed the music. The music video features the lovely chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri.

"Heeriye"

This romantic song is one of the most loved songs of the year. Starring Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan and Jasleen Royal. Arijit Singh collaborated with Jasleen Royal to sing the beautiful track. Jasleen also composed the music for this romantic number. A must listen to song this Valentine's week.

"Chaleya" - Jawan

If this romantic track from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan didn't make it to our top spot, which other song probably could? Arijit Singh again decides to thrill us with his addictive vocals along with Sjilpa Rao in the song "Chaleya". Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for this track. There is something truly magical about the young musician, whatever he touches truly turns into gold, and this song is another example of it. Jawan Dialogue Writer Sumit Arora Uses Shah Rukh Khan’s Dialogue As Home Decor; Here’s How the Superstar Reacts!.

These were our top picks for the most romantic tracks of the year 2023. Send these melodies to your dear ones, and let us know if we missed out on any of your favourites.

