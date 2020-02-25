Varun Dhawan Deletes A Video On US President Donald Trump After Inviting Him For A Pav Bhaji Treat

Photo Credit: Twitter

Varun Dhawan had shared a hilarious video welcoming Donald Trump saying that he has ordered for President Of Unites States Of America his favourite Pav bhaji from Shivsagar. It was an interesting video where Varun dressed in a suit that has America's Flag on it, looked quite witty. There was nothing absurd in the video and yet he later deleted it. We still don't know what prompted the actor to remove the video from his social media accounts when it didn't even create any controversy. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Showcase Their Crackling Chemistry for the First Time in These New Stills After Coolie No 1 Wrap (View Pics)

In the video, Varun talks in a different accent where he asks his friend to call Donald Trump, Donald Sahab and promises that he has ordered the Presidents favourite Pav Bhaji so that he can have it with him. We wonder if anybody took objection to the video because we couldn't think of any other reason why Varun would decide to remove the video.

Check out the video here...

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram page and shared a funny video wherein he is talking about the US President Donald Trump's visit to India. Says he has ordered Pav Bhaji for him https://t.co/41unXg8ak3 @Varun_dvn #DonaldTrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/NWEZQR2Gis — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) February 24, 2020

Varun will be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1 which is the remake of the hit from the 90s. The film is directed by David Dhawan.