Varun Dhawan posted a picture of himself with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal by the pool. We obviously are obsessing about the picture as it has been a while since he updated anything about his private life. They look really good together but it's the caption of the picture that got our attention more. He wrote, "No I won’t be afraid just as long as you Stand by me." Now it could mean anything or just mean what it's meant to be. Varun Dhawan Completely Recovers from Shoulder Injury He Had Since Street Dancer 3D; Actor Shares Workout Video for Fans

Varun could be just sharing how Natasha is always with him and supports him that has made him fearless. Or it could be his way of telling his haters that as long as he has the loved ones around him, he won't be afraid. He will always feel empowered. Alternatively, he could be talking about COVID-19 and its torture. So it's open to interpretation!

There were rumours for a while now that Varun and Natasha were supposed to try the knot this year. But the way 2020 is progressing towards its end, a lot of best-laid plans have come to naught. Although we are sure, whenever they take the plunge, they will make one adorable couple.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2020 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).