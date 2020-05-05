Varun Dhawan Joins 150 Dancers to Perform to Mile Sur Mera Tumhara Song For 'I For India' Concert (Watch Video)

Varun Dhawan For COVID-19 Relief (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Varun Dhawan was last seen on the big screen dancing to the beats of a revamped version of "Mile Sur Mera Tumhara". The movie was Street Dancer, which did a decent business at the box office but did not impress the critics at all. Now, Varun has danced on the song once again to raise money. As you must know by now, Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar organised an I for India concert that brought together celebrities from all walks to help raise funds for COVID-19 relief. Varun's dance performance was clubbed with 150 dancers from Shiamak Davar's school. 'I For India' Concert is a Huge Success, Donations Worth Rs 52 Crore and More To Be Pledged to COVID-19 Relief Work.

The montage was pretty cool. The video is now available on YouTube for you to watch. And you can still donate the money, if you want. "100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund by #GiveIndia," Varun's team wrote in the description of the YouTube video. Hrithik Roshan Dedicates His 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' Piano Rendition to Friends At The 'I For India' Concert (Watch Video).

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Coolie No 1 remake, which is directed by his father, David Dhawan, who also made the original with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Varun is paired opposite Sara Ali Khan in the romantic comedy. The two actors will also recreate songs like "Husn Hai Suhana" and "Main To Raste Se Ja Raha Tha".