Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
Varun Dhawan Posts Hilarious Video on Social Media, Grooves to ‘Tum to Thehre Pardesi’ in Gym

Bollywood IANS| Jun 13, 2020 05:39 PM IST
Varun Dhawan Posts Hilarious Video on Social Media, Grooves to ‘Tum to Thehre Pardesi’ in Gym
Varun Dhawan Dancing in the Gym. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, June 13: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has hit the gym, what with the COVID lockdown being relaxed in Mumbai. On Saturday morning, Varun posted a hilarious video on Instagram where he can be seen dancing in the gym along with his instructor. Varun revealed that his favourite song is "Tum to thehre pardesi" which he sings in the video while laughing his heart out. Varun not only sings the popular Qawwali track of 1999 by Altaf Raja, but he can be seen shaking a leg along with his gym instructor.

"My all time favourite song. I ain't classy," Varun captioned the video, which the actor is wearing just a pair of track pants, with his upper torso bare. Reacting to his post, actress Taapsee Pannu shared: "Can be the only person who can beat my workout playlist." 'Muqabla' Dance Video of Young Boys Impresses Varun Dhawan; Their 'Twist' Stuns Netizens.

Varun Dhawan's Instagram Post

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My all time favourite song I ain’t classy

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

"Oh yeh toh mera wala gaana hai!" (Oh this is my song!)," expressed actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. "Shut up! It's my fav song! Altaf for life," commented former actress Kim Sharma.

Varun's "ain't classy" image would seem in sync with his upcoming role in father David Dhawan's directorial "Coolie No 1". The comedy flick is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres on May 1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

