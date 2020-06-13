Varun Dhawan Posts Hilarious Video on Social Media, Grooves to ‘Tum to Thehre Pardesi’ in Gym

Mumbai, June 13: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has hit the gym, what with the COVID lockdown being relaxed in Mumbai. On Saturday morning, Varun posted a hilarious video on Instagram where he can be seen dancing in the gym along with his instructor. Varun revealed that his favourite song is "Tum to thehre pardesi" which he sings in the video while laughing his heart out. Varun not only sings the popular Qawwali track of 1999 by Altaf Raja, but he can be seen shaking a leg along with his gym instructor.

"My all time favourite song. I ain't classy," Varun captioned the video, which the actor is wearing just a pair of track pants, with his upper torso bare. Reacting to his post, actress Taapsee Pannu shared: "Can be the only person who can beat my workout playlist." 'Muqabla' Dance Video of Young Boys Impresses Varun Dhawan; Their 'Twist' Stuns Netizens.

Varun Dhawan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram My all time favourite song I ain’t classy A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jun 12, 2020 at 11:46pm PDT

"Oh yeh toh mera wala gaana hai!" (Oh this is my song!)," expressed actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. "Shut up! It's my fav song! Altaf for life," commented former actress Kim Sharma.

Varun's "ain't classy" image would seem in sync with his upcoming role in father David Dhawan's directorial "Coolie No 1". The comedy flick is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres on May 1.

