Today is the birthday of the spunkiest actress in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan. She has an infectious energy that immediately puts you in a good mood. Her Instagram is an extension of her free-spirited existence which we love to scroll every now and then. She likes to put up couplets which are weirdly entertaining and it is this youthful energy that makes you like her immensely. Now wonder Varun Dhawan too wants her to keep that kiddie side of her side intact even when she is growing in age. His birthday post for her is a request to not change anything in her. Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Starrer to Release in Theatres on January 1, 2021?

Varun and Sara are working together in Coolie No 1 which is the remake of the hit 90s movie starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. He used a boomerang video shot on the sets of the film to wish her. It's really cute.

The license tag on Varun's arm is flickering like a bulb. So does it mean the badge for coolie has undergone a change in this reprised version? We would love that if you ask us.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).