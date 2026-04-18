Actor Veer Pahariya has sparked fresh relationship rumours after being spotted with an unidentified woman in Mumbai on Friday. The sighting comes just three months after reports surfaced of his high-profile breakup with actress Tara Sutaria. The duo was seen exiting a popular restaurant in the Bandra district, marking Pahariya’s first public appearance with a potential new romantic interest since his previous relationship ended in early 2026. Veer Pahariya Celebrates His 31st Birthday Without Tara Sutaria Amid Breakup Rumours, (Watch Video).

New Sighting Ignites Romance Rumours

On the evening of April 17, paparazzi captured the Sky Force actor leaving a dinner engagement alongside a "mystery girl." According to eyewitness accounts, the pair appeared comfortable and relaxed in each other’s company.

While Pahariya paused briefly to acknowledge the photographers, his companion reportedly attempted to maintain a low profile, using her phone and a cap to shield her face from the cameras before entering a waiting vehicle. The unidentified woman was dressed casually in a white top and denim, while Pahariya opted for an all-black ensemble.

Veer Pahariya Spotted With Mystery Girl in Mumbai

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Social media has since been flooded with speculation regarding the identity of the woman and whether the actor has officially moved on from his past relationship

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria's Relationship

The recent outing follows a period of intense public scrutiny regarding Pahariya’s personal life. He was previously in a closely watched relationship with actress Tara Sutaria. The couple had confirmed their status in mid-2025 through a series of social media posts, appearing together at high-profile events, including Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. However, the relationship reportedly faced turbulence in late 2025.

Rumours of a rift intensified following a viral moment at a Mumbai concert involving singer AP Dhillon. While Sutaria initially dismissed the speculation as "false narratives" and "clever editing," the couple’s silence and subsequent solo appearances led many to conclude the relationship had ended.

Post-Breakup Developments

Confirmation of the split became more apparent in early 2026. In February, Sutaria’s notable absence from Pahariya’s birthday celebration, which was attended by several Bollywood contemporaries, served as a strong signal to fans that the two had parted ways.

Pahariya further fueled the narrative by sharing cryptic messages on Instagram regarding "changing times" and focusing on his professional commitments. Despite the split, both parties have maintained a level of mutual respect, with fans noting they still follow each other on social media. Tara Sutaria on Marriage: Actress Says She Wants To Settle Down Before 40 in Rhea Chakraborty Podcast (Watch Video).

As of Saturday, neither Veer Pahariya nor his representatives have issued a statement regarding the identity of his recent companion or his current relationship status. The actor is currently preparing for his upcoming projects, including his highly anticipated debut in the aviation thriller Sky Force.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).