In an unfortunate news, veteran Bollywood and TV actor Anupam Shyam has been reportedly admitted in ICU. Journalist S Ramachandran posted the news on his Twitter account saying that the actor is in the hospital and help was requested in a WhatsApp group. He also tagged the actors Sonu Sood, and Aamir Khan in the tweets. He is currently in the Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon. Actor Manoj Bajpayee extended help by replying, "Please Call Me." Manoj Bajpayee Denies Playing Vikas Dubey on Screen After Producer Sandiip Kapur Pitches a Movie on Twitter.

His tweet read as, "Actor Anupam Shyam is in the ICU. Requested help on a whatsapp group @aamir_khan @SonuSood." Another one said, "He is at the Lifeline Hospital, Goregaon." Here are the tweets posted by the journalist.

Read The Tweets Below:

He is at the Lifeline Hospital, Goregaon https://t.co/grPlyvIs08 — S Ramachandran (@indiarama) July 28, 2020

Manoj Bajpayee's Tweet:

thanks so much for the response. Will keep everyone updated on his health! — S Ramachandran (@indiarama) July 28, 2020

Anupam Shyam has worked in popular movies like Lajja, Nayak, Dubai Return, Parzania, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2005), Shakti: The Power, Bandit Queen to name a few. He has also been a part of Oscar winning movie, Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire. He is a known name in the TV industry as well due to his negative roles. His role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in the STAR Plus TV daily soap Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya is still popular amid the fans after years. We wish the actor a speedy recovery.

