Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have not made any official statement about their relationship or their wedding. But it has been a long time since rumours about their big fat destination wedding has been doing rounds on the internet. The buzz is also rife that the two are legally married. Yes, it is stated that Vicky and Katrina have registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. However, there’s no official statement about that too. Well, right now all eyes are on the traditional wedding ceremony that is all set to take place in Rajasthan. Amidst the wedding rumours, another discussion that is doing rounds is about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s age difference. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Venue, Dates, Guest List and More – All You Need To Know About the Couple’s Destination Shaadi!

There are numerous couples across industries that we’ll see with huge age gap and they have proven that age is no bar when it comes to romantic relationships. There are many actresses who have dated younger men and even tied the knot and are leading a happy married life. Some of the popular couple are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Abhishek Bachchan, Namrata Shirodkar – Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas, Shakira – Gerard Piqué, Bipasha Basu – Karan Singh Grover, Lisa Bonet – Jason Momoa, Soha Ali Khan – Kunal Kemmu among others. The next celebrity couple to join the age difference bandwagon is Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Katrina Kaif Poses for the Paparazzi in an Elegant White Saree As She Reaches Vicky Kaushal’s Residence for Pre-Wedding Rituals.

What Is Katrina Kaif’s Current Age?

Katrina Kaif was born in Hong Kong on July 16, 1983. The gorgeous actress who has also worked in Telugu and Malayalam films other than Hindi is 38-years-old. It was during her teenage when she had started to receive modelling assignments and in 2003 the beauty made her acting debut with the film Boom. Her journey in the world of showbiz wasn’t an easy one, but today, she is one of the most sought-after actresses.

What Is Vicky Kaushal’s Current Age?

Vicky Kaushal was born May 16, 1988 to stuntman Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal. The 33-year-old actor holds an engineering degree in electronics and telecommunications. He first served as an assistant director for the 2012 released film Gangs of Wasseypur and in the same year made his acting debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. However, it was in 2015 that he made his lead debut with Masaan and grabbed audiences’ attention. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal’s Age Difference

Netizens’ interest was sky-rocketing to know about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s age difference when speculations about their relationship followed by marriage started doing rounds. The about-to-be wedded actors have an age difference of five years. Yes, Katrina is older to her beau by five years, but that really isn’t a matter of concern, because like the saying goes, ‘all’s fair in love and war’.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding would be a three-day extravaganza affair that is from December 7 to 9. The lavish wedding will take place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2021 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).