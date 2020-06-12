COVID-19 lockdown has changed the perspective of the filmmakers regarding the release of their films. Some are still waiting for a theatrical release, others are opting for the OTT release. Shoojit Sircars's Gulabo Sitabo, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead released on Amazon Prime today (June 12). The director ditched theatrical release as it was ready for the run. However, Sircar is not sure what will be the fate of his upcoming film, Sardar Uddham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal. The movie was slated to release on January 15, 2021. Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Amusing as the Flawed Leads in Shoojit Sircar’s Black Comedy About Greed.

The flick is right now in the post-production stage as announced by himself a few days ago. He had written on social media,'We begin, again... #SardarUdhamSingh Post production set to #BeginAgain, tomorrow – 8th June."

Here's The Post:

When nature beckoned, We listened..We switched gears, From fast forward to slow motion.. Now, there is a call again, An excitement, yet a caution And a hunger to reboot, With this feeling We begin, again.. #SardarUdhamSingh Post production set to #BeginAgain,tomorrow –8th June pic.twitter.com/KZpnnndikc — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 7, 2020

But will the movie based on freedom fighter also get a digital release? Speaking about this with Zoom TV Digital, he said, "rankly speaking at this moment I don't want to think about it because I don't want to create a panic in my head by speaking about it. But, I started post production. It's still not full-fledged in terms of speed because of the lockdown and all the guidelines and everything. So, I think still are process will be slow. So, you can understand that already we are late (in post-production) by four months. If we will continue with this speed, our productivity will also will be low. So, I don't know if I will be able to meet the deadline of January (2021 release of the film)."

On the other hand, Gulabo Sitabo, as expected, received rave reviews from the critics. The trailer had already impressed the fans as well. Now, those who watched it as soon as it the hit the streaming platform, they are mighty impressed with it too. Coming back to Sardar Udham Singh, would you prefer an OTT release or a theatrical one?

