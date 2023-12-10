Action star Vidyut Jammwal, who turned a year older on Sunday, left little to imagination as posted pictures from the jungle in his birthday suit. He also announced that his upcoming film Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa! is all set to release on February 23. Vidyut took to Instagram to share his unique annual ritual that has become a part of his life for over 14 years. He shared images on his social media giving us a glimpse into his life in the mountains. Vidyut Jammwal Goes Nude to Take a Dip in Himalayan Waters, Actor Also Announces Crakk and Its Release Date.

In one image he is seen sitting by the river flaunting his well-chiseled body. In the other image, he is seen meditating in the cold river. The third photograph he is seen cooking. He shared a note stating: "My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - 'the abode of the divine' started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone every year. “Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing 'Who I am Not' which is the first step of knowing 'WHO AM I' as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature.

“I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna- receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love.” “It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life - Reborn,” he wrote. Crakk Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa: Nora Fatehi Underwent Rigorous Physical Training For Vidyut Jammwal Upcoming Film!.

He then went on to talk about his upcoming film, which also stars Nora Fatehi and Arjun Rampal. “I’m now ready and excited for my next chapter - CRAKK releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024.”

