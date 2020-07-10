Today Twitter is abuzz with Vikas Dubey's encounter. They are busy deciphering whether or not the move was fake or if he did try to escape. Enroute to Kanpur from MP, one of the cars in the Police convoy overturned on the highway. The car had Dubey in it. "The car overturned and policemen and the accused were injured. Then Vikas Dubey grabbed a gun from an injured policeman and ran. The police team caught up and surrounded him and tried to get him to surrender, but he refused and started firing. The police had to fire back in self-defense," The Kanpur Police statement read, as reported by NDTV. The turn of events is making many on Twitter start a Rohit Shetty meme fest and what happens in Singham Returns. Vikas Dubey Encounter: Taapsee Pannu Says ‘We Did Not Expect This At All’ And Vishal Dadlani Feels ‘We Are Living In A B-Grade Film’

Twitterati is having a field day conjuring up memes after memes about the director. The encounter in the climax of Singham Returns is also making its way to the internet.

Rohit Shetty's new duties!

Rohit Shetty joined Up Police : confirmed source #FakeEncounter 🤫🤫🤫🤫😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iwadW7h3B9 — Chandan Tamsoy (@Pro8cyborg) July 10, 2020

This person knows all about how the director is feeling...

When Rohit Shetty heard “fake encounter aur gaadi palat gayi”#FakeEncounter pic.twitter.com/qYWXY5JONX — Wash Your Hands (@joshiiharshit) July 10, 2020

That's funny!

So many feels!

When Rohit shetty came to know about fake encounter !! #FakeEncounter pic.twitter.com/jFXhQIg2Yi — Abhi (@Abhi62994560) July 10, 2020

Permission leni chahiye thi na?

Rohit shetty reaction when without his permission the car overturned on the road#vikasDubeyEncounter pic.twitter.com/j9aMJB0J8T — Sarcastic Ladka (@Desissarcasam) July 10, 2020

Ye achi baat nahi hai!!!

UP police after copying the scene of Singham movie in #FakeEncounter Rohit Shetty : pic.twitter.com/l1TUNnMZYL — Shahnawaz Khan (@Beshahnawazkhan) July 10, 2020

We wonder if Rohit Shetty took a look at Twitter today and saw his name trending. If he reacts like Kartik Aaryan, he can just read this article!

