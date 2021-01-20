Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has been making a lot of headlines these days. The reputed star a few days back had opened a can of worms on his micro-blogging site and had expressed his distaste over how critics demanded money from him to review his film, The Last Color. And well, looks like he's is all set to call a spade a spade. As in his latest tweet, without mentioning names, Vikas shared the amount the critics asked him to pay with an aim to churn positive write-up about his movie. Vikas Khanna Sides With Kangana Ranaut on Nepotism, Claims He Was Told by Critics ‘Pay or We’ll Destroy You’.

"3 lacs for 3 stars, 4 lacs for 4 stars. Not forgetting this communication, " he wrote on Twitter. Vikas' debut project The Last Color has released on Amazon Prime which stars Neena Gupta in a key role. Apurva Asrani, National Award-winning filmmaker reacted to Vikas' tweet and added that he has also passed by such money-minded media houses. Chef Vikas Khanna’s Reply to Journalist Saying 'Sense of Hunger Came From New York, Not India' Impresses Twitterati (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

3 lacs for 3 Stars 4 lacs for 4 Stars. Not forgetting this communication until death. — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) January 19, 2021

Apurva Asrani:

I have been getting calls saying if I want an interview or a story about the success of my new show, I need to pay x or y amount. It wasn't like this is in the past. If you did a good job, the press covered it. https://t.co/CkTs0VYaiV — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) January 20, 2021

Earlier to this, Vikas Khanna had sided with Kangana Ranaut on social media and stated that when the actress used to speak about favouritism, nepotism in Bollywood, it used to break his heart, but now he too agrees with her. "Minions won’t let outsiders enter even if they put their heart & soul in craft. It’s painful to hear Pay or we’ll destroy you.” part of his tweet read.

Speaking about The Last Color, the film has been receiving positive reviews for its content and empowering message. Neena plays the role of a Hindu widow and her performance is being loved by all. Stay tuned!

