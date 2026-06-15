Viral: Kriti Sanon Shields Rashmika Mandanna As Unruly Fans Mob ‘Cocktail 2’ Actresses at Pune Promotions (Watch Video)

Bollywood divas Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, accompanied by co-star Shahid Kapoor, found themselves amidst an uncontrollable crowd surge at a promotional event for their highly anticipated film Cocktail 2 in Pune yesterday, June 14, 2026. Videos circulating online show Kriti Sanon instinctively stepping into a protective role, shielding Rashmika Mandanna from the surging fans, a gesture that has since won the internet's heart and drawn comparisons to an elder sister's care. ‘Cocktail 2’ Trailer Reactions: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti’s Chaotic Love Triangle Wins Praise; Fans Can’t Wait for Their Chemistry on Screen (Watch Video).

Kriti Sanon Protects Rashmika Mandanna at Cocktail 2 Promotions in Pune

The promotional event, held at a mall in Pune, quickly descended into chaos as an overwhelming number of fans breached security barricades in their eagerness to catch a glimpse of the stars. Reports indicate that security personnel struggled to manage the massive crowd, leading to the event being prematurely concluded and the trio being escorted out of the venue.

Amidst the pandemonium, Shahid Kapoor was seen navigating through the crowd, while Kriti Sanon remained steadfastly by Rashmika Mandanna's side. Viral clips capture Kriti holding Rashmika close, guiding her and shielding her from the pushing crowd, ensuring her co-star's safety during their arduous exit. This act of camaraderie swiftly went viral, with social media users lauding Kriti's protective instincts. Comments poured in, with one fan remarking, "The way Kriti is protecting Rashmika... like a younger sister... lots of love to you all," and another adding, "Kriti you are a good sister."

Kriti Sanon Turns Protective Elder Sister for Rashmika Mandanna at ‘Cocktail 2’ in Pune

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More About 'Cocktail 2'

'Cocktail 2' is generating significant buzz as a modern relationship drama and a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. The film features a fresh cast with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, exploring a love triangle dynamic. Anupama Chopra Claims Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 Backlash Was a ‘Paid Campaign’; Here’s What Shahid Kapoor Thinks About It.

The film's advance bookings commenced on June 14, 2026, indicating strong anticipation among audiences. Ahead of its release, Kriti Sanon has also addressed and dismissed any rumours of rivalry, expressing her genuine admiration for Rashmika, calling her "a very genuine person, kind, lovely and warm. No insecurity. Just goodness." The Cocktail 2 team has been actively promoting the film across the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).