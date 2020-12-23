One of the biggest blockbusters of Vivek Oberoi's career was Yash Raj Film's Saathiya. He starred alongside Rani Mukerji in the romantic drama, in which the eloping couple comes to terms with the hardships that come along with the domesticated life. The film struck a chord with the audience and even after 18 years, it stays relevant and much-loved. The film's music, by AR Rahman, was pathbreaking, and it will rule hearts for generations to come. As Saathiya clocks 18 years, Vivek found an adorable way to celebrate it. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter - Vivek Oberoi Shares BTS Video After He Resumes Shoot amid COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video).

The actor took his bike out for a ride in Mumbai, as his character in the film does in the movie's opening shot. In the scene, a jovial Vivek is riding his bike on the streets of the city, "O Humdum Suniyo Re" blasting in his ears through headphones. He runs his fingers through his silky hair and looks just SO handsome. Vivek recreated this very moment for his followers on social media. Iti – Can You Solve Your Own Murder: Vivek Oberoi Introduces Rajeev Sen As Rohit Vardhan With This New Poster!

Check Out Vivek Oberoi's Tweet Here:

O humdum suniyo re...o janiya suniyo re...haha..😄 cannot believe it's been 18 years...! On this very occasion yours truly has decided to ride his way down memory lane!! Thank you for showering your love to Aditya & Suhani. ♥#18yearsofsaathiya . . pic.twitter.com/jWwJG35VI4 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) December 22, 2020

Saathiya was a unique experience for the love bugs. Usually, Bollywood movies end with the lead couple getting married and 'living happily ever after'. But in Saathiya, the love story began with marriage for Rani and Vivek. Directed by Shaad Ali, this movie should be on everyone's watchlist.

Earlier, Rani had revealed that she turned the role but late Yash Chopra coerced her, blackmailed even, into her doing the film. "My father-in-law Mr Yash Chopra called my parents to his office and he locked the door. And he said, 'You're not leaving this room until Rani does this film'. So, it was blackmail," Rani said in an interview as she laughed. The actress added that she was glad Mr Yash Chopra did that or she would have been foolish enough to say to a brilliant role.

