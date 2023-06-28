Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut has been making waves, but recent observations during an interview for her upcoming film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan have raised eyebrows. Netizens were quick to notice Alia's apparent lack of focus and disinterest throughout the interview, sparking a flurry of comments online. Heart of Stone First Look Out! Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan’s Upcoming Netflix Action-Thriller to Release in 2023 (Watch Video).

Several social media users pointed out Alia's body language, suggesting that it conveyed insecurity and irreverence. One comment stated, "Alia's body language, with due respect and I admire her acting skills otherwise, screams insecurity and irreverence. She feels like someone who got placed amongst the wrong group of people." Others remarked on her lack of confidence compared to other stars, questioning why she seemed disengaged and distracted during the conversation.

Netizens criticized her behavior, describing it as arrogant, unprofessional, and a sign of boredom. One comment expressed disappointment, stating, "The body language is downright arrogant and unprofessional... sad."

People compared how Alia acted to how Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan were more attentive and engaged. Some viewers noticed a big difference, saying that Alia seemed disconnected and wanted more attention. They wondered why she seemed distant and not connected during the interview. Heart of Stone Trailer: Gal Gadot is Hot on Alia Bhatt's Trail in the First Look at Netflix's Upcoming Spy-Action Film (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt began filming Heart Of Stone in May last year, after her wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor. A few pictures of her when she was pregnant with Raha while shooting for the film were also shared by fans in July. Heart Of Stone will release on Netflix on August 11, 2023.

