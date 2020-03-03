Tuesday Trivia: When Aamir Khan Appeared as an Uncredited Extra in a Sunny Deol Film

Most of our superstars in Bollywood often have humble beginnings. Be it Amitabh Bachchan, the late Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar, they have started small before they achieved gigantic progress in their careers. Take for example, Aamir Khan. The son of former producer Tahir Hussain, Aamir had first made his big-screen debut as a young Tariq Khan in his uncle Nasir Hussain's Yaadon Ki Baaraat. As an adult, his first feature film debut was the 1984 film Holi, before he achieved superstardom with the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Around the time Holi was being made, Aamir Khan had also assisted Nasir Hussain in a couple of films. One such movie is Zabardast. The 1985 movie was a lost-and-found action drama, that starred Sanjeev Kumar, Sunny Deol, Jayapradha, Rati Agnihotri, Rajeev Kapoor and Amrish Puri. Aamir's cousin, Mansoor Khan, who would later direct him in QSQT was the associate director in the film.

Zabardast movie poster

In the film, if you don't blink, you can spot Aamir Khan as an uncredited extra in a comical scene, featuring Rajeev and Rati. Playing a passenger in the bus, Aamir is seen in the corner and is mostly recognisable by his trademark smile.

Aamir Khan spotted in Zabardast

Interestingly, years later after Aamir became a star, he made a credited cameo in Sunny Deol's Damini, that also had Rajeev Kapoor's elder brother Rishi Kapoor in the lead.

Aamir and Sunny never worked as leads in a movie together, though they really came close to doing so in Yash Chopra's Darr. As per stories around the film, Aamir was reportedly the first choice to play Shah Rukh Khan's iconic role in the romantic thriller. But he reportedly backed out after the failure of Parampara, his previous film with Yash Chopra.

Aamir and Sunny do have an interesting box office history together, though. Three times their movies had clashed at the box office and each time, both the movies worked, be it Dil vs Ghayal, Raja Hindustani vs Ghatak or the famous Lagaan vs Gadar - Ek Prem Katha.