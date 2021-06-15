Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday recalled the time she and Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wore the same saree when they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kangana posted a throwback picture on Instagram story. In the image, Kangana and Ashwiny are seen standing next to PM Modi dressed in bottle green sarees. Kangana Ranaut Moves To Bombay HC For Passport Renewal After Authorities Object Due To Sedition FIR.

"Throwback to when we met honourable Prime Minister, was funny that my friend @ashwinyiyertiwari and I chose the same sari for the occasion… everyone was teasing us about it," Kangana wrote as caption. The photograph also features Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Nitesh Tiwary, Rajkumar Hirani and Ayan Mukerji. Kangana Ranaut: Massive Shift in How Agitated and Tired I Felt Through April, May.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story Below

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana will soon be seen in the film "Thalaivi". The film's release was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She is also part of the films "Tejas" and "Dhaakad", and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled "Tiku Weds Sheru".

