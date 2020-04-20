When Vidhu Vinod Chopra Bit His Kareeb Heroine’s Hand to Get a Scene Right! Fan Shares Bobby Deol’s Old Interview Revealing This Shocking Incident (View Tweet)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Poster of Kareeb (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In the process of creating a movie, the directors often become taskmasters, and on occasions, be an obnoxious tyrant on the sets. We have heard stories of how acclaimed filmmakers like Alfred Hitchcock, Stanley Kubrick, David O Russell, James Cameron were nightmares to work with. Kubrick's psychological demolition of actress Shelley Duvall during the shoot of The Shining was so bad that the actress retired from cinema. Closer home, we have Sanjay Leela Bhansali whose anger bouts on sets are quite infamous. And then there is Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Vidhu Vinod Chopra Hits Out at People Criticising Shikara, Says Those Accusing Him of Commercialising the Plight of Kashmiri Pandits Are 'Donkeys'.

The Shikara director is known for his volatile temper both on and off his sets. While he had given us classics like Parinda, Khamosh and 1942: A Love Story, he is also a director who is not so easy to work with, or so what the grapevine says. Now an interview given by actor Bobby Deol back in 2001 is going viral right now, that reiterates the director's aggressive behaviour on set.

The little tidbit was an interview given by Bobby to Filmfare speaking about his experience of working with Chopra in the 1998 film Kareeb. While the incident is not related to Bobby, it speaks of Chopra's treatment to his co-star in Kareeb, Shabana Raza (who was rechristened as Neha, while being launched with this film). Neha, who also romanced Hrithik Roshan in Fiza, later married actor Manoj Bajpayee. Anil Kapoor Initially Refused ‘1942: A Love Story’, Gave a Nod to Vidhu Vinod Chopra Film for This Reason.

In the interview, Bobby revealed how Vidhu Vinod Chopra bit her hand, just to get a scene right! He had revealed, "Vinod gave her (Neha) a tough time. He’d yell at her constantly. No one pulled me up maybe because my father’s famous. For one scene Neha had to come down a mountain and give me her left hand. But she kept getting confused. When she couldn’t get this right after repeated takes, Vidhu asked her to bite her right hand. She did, but yet she got it wrong in the next take. After 20 takes, Vidhu lost his cool. And you know what he did? He bit her right hand!

Elaborating on how shocked he was with the incident, Bobby said, "I was too shocked to react. Poor thing, she was shivering with fright. But even in the okay take, she gave me her right hand."

In the same article, Bobby also revealed that Chopra didn't treat him the same way, because he think he belonged to a prominent filmy family.

The incident might be old, but it is pretty shocking, The interview also reminds us of the times, when actors used to have no-holds-barred interviews, instead of perfectly-structured, artificial quotes that we are getting these days.