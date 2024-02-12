Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim after dating for a few years. The Pakistani actress was previously married to Ali Askari and has a son together named Azlan, who was born in 2009. Ali and Mahira both co-parent Azlan. Mahira and Salim got married on October 1, 2023, in a dreamy wedding ceremony. The couple hosted an intimate function and tied the knot in the presence of their family and close friends. Mahira, who likes to keep her love life personal, once revealed in 2020 that she was dating Salim. Mahira Khan Pregnant With Second Child? Raees Actress Opts Out of 2 Big Projects – Reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Salim Karim, Mahira Khan's second husband and how they met each other

For the ones wondering about Salim Karim's background, here is some information. Salim isn't a famous media celebrity but an entrepreneur who has made his mark in the world of business as the CEO of a renowned startup company named Simpaisa. The company facilitates services to merchants from diverse sectors across more than 15 countries. The Raees actress first crossed paths with Salim in 2017 at the launch event of a television application, Tapmad TV. During an episode of Rewind with Samina Peerzada, Mahira confessed about her relationship with the businessman. When asked whether she is in a relationship with someone, the actress replied, "Yes, I think I am in love, "I don't know, I am so shy about it," Mahira got engaged to Salim in Turkey. The couple dates for five years before finally tying the knot in 2023. Mahira Khan Casts a Spell in Yellow Saree and Floral Pink Blouse from House of Masaba on Instagram (View Pics).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Who did Mahira Khan marry previously?

Mahira Khan, who made her name in the Bollywood industry, debuting opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Raees, was previously married to her childhood love, Ali Aksari. They got married in the year 2007 and soon after welcomed their child Azlan in 2009. The couple were married for 8 years before deciding to split in 2015. Even after parting ways, the couple share a healthy bond and co-parent their son Azlan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2024 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).